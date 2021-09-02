Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood north of Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order was put in place for a neighborhood north of Peyton on Wednesday.

At about 7 p.m. the following message was sent to residents along Gollihar Court and nearby streets:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 09-01-2021. There is law enforcement activity in the area of 17000 Gollihar Ct. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

Sgt. Jason Garrett told 11 News the incident was still active as of 7:45 p.m.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated.

A map of the impacted area is below:

Shelter-in-place alert 9/1/21. (Google/Everbridge)

