Serious crash outside of UCCS near Union and Academy in Colorado Springs

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash had parts of a major intersections closed in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

At about 2:30 p.m. westbound Austin Bluffs was blocked at Union just outside of UCCS. The public was asked to avoid the area.

Details on how many vehicles were involved or possible injuries were not immediately available. Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major crash that impacts traffic. 11 News has multiple calls out to police for more information.

