Pueblo County Library mandates masks as COVID-19 cases rise

PUEBLO Colo. (KKTV) - Effective today, the Pueblo County Library has mandated that masks be worn inside its walls. This is the third mask-mandate in Pueblo this week, following schools and city buildings.

The Director of Public Health for Pueblo County, Randy Evetts says that his board is not considering a universal mask mandate in Pueblo right now. He did say that if cases continue to rise they may have to look at that option.

He is hopeful that mask mandates in places like schools and libraries will help curb the rising infections.

Right now most cases in the county are among unvaccinated people, particularly children and teens. There were 894 cases of Covid in Pueblo County in August. That is higher than case numbers in August 2020, and is comparable to levels in October last year.

Evetts says that Pueblo residents shouldn’t be afraid of the virus but they should be mindful of exposing themselves to it until cases start to decline.

He says that vaccination is the most powerful weapon against Covid. right now 58% of Pueblo County residents are vaccinated which trails the 75% of Coloradans who are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.