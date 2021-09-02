Advertisement

Poudre Firefighters head back to Colorado after helping fight The Dixie Fire

Firefighters from the Poudre Fire Authority are headed back to Colorado after helping fight the Dixie Fire in California.(Poudre Fire Authority)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters from the Poudre Fire Authority are headed back to Colorado after helping fight the Dixie Fire in California. The fire department released photos of the crew on Thursday.

Posted by Poudre Fire Authority on Thursday, September 2, 2021

In the post, they say the crew was in California for the last two weeks.

The Dixie Fire is currently more than 850,000 acres and 55% contained. Click here for the latest information on the Dixie Fire.

