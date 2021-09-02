Poudre Firefighters head back to Colorado after helping fight The Dixie Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters from the Poudre Fire Authority are headed back to Colorado after helping fight the Dixie Fire in California. The fire department released photos of the crew on Thursday.

They're on their way home! A crew of three PFA wildland firefighters is driving back now after about 14 days working the... Posted by Poudre Fire Authority on Thursday, September 2, 2021

In the post, they say the crew was in California for the last two weeks.

The Dixie Fire is currently more than 850,000 acres and 55% contained. Click here for the latest information on the Dixie Fire.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.