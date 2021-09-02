Polis: New Colorado program for primary care providers to give COVID-19 vaccines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, Governor Polis was flanked by pediatricians at Partners in Health Family Medicine in Westminster as he announced the state’s new COVID-19 Primary Care Providers Grant and School Testing Initiative programs to make it easier for more Coloradans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Primary care providers (PCP) can now receive grant funding ranging from up to $60,000 to up to $120,000 depending on practice size for supporting COVID vaccination and discussing the benefits and risks of the COVID-19 vaccine between doctor and patient. Applications are September 2 through December 1, 2021, and the state will review them on a rolling basis until all funding is distributed.

“Colorado has reached a milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by successfully vaccinating more than 75% of Coloradans with at least one dose and we have to remain vigilant against the virus. We know that the best way to reach the remaining 25% is through their family doctor, whom they trust to treat them for common health issues which is why we are empowering our local doctors across Colorado to order and administer the COVID vaccine right then and there,” said Governor Polis.

Dr. Aaron Shupp, Family Medicine Specialist with Rocky Mountain Primary Care provided an overview on how primary care providers will benefit from the new Primary Care Providers Grant program and shared a story about how a patient came to receive the life saving vaccine after losing a family member to the deadly virus.

“Family practices like mine offer vaccines for many other preventable diseases, which makes us a natural place for patients to come to get their COVID-19 vaccines. This new grant program for primary care practices to give the vaccine is exciting for its potential to provide additional access points for our patients who want to get vaccinated,” Dr. Aaron Shupp said.

For more information on the PCP Program, visit COPCPVAX.COM.

