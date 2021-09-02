New community health center coming to downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A new option for healthcare is in the works in downtown Colorado Springs. Peak Vista Community Health Centers is set to break ground on a new clinic next week. It will be called the Peak Vista Community Health Center Downtown. It will be located at the corner of south Tejon and east Las Vegas.

The family practice center will provide medical, dental, behavioral health and care coordination services. One of the goals at Peak Vista is to offer health care to people facing access to barriers. The center will be open to all types of people in the community, but staff anticipate they’ll be serving a lot of the homeless population or those close to homelessness because of the location of the clinic.

“I think it’s just the excitement of being able to expand healthcare services to patients in the south downtown area that are in need of more comprehensive health care and that’s an exciting opportunity to be able to serve more of those patients in our community members,” said Dr. Lisa Ramey, Interim President and CEO, Chief Medical and Dental Officer.

This will be Peak Vista’s 29th outpatient clinic. Staff are hoping to have the clinic open by February of next year.

