Multiple cases in Colorado where a vehicle plows through a gas station to get to an ATM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A similar crime continues to happen in southern Colorado. There have been multiple incidents in the past week where the driver of a vehicle plows through a gas station attempting to get to an ATM in the store.

The most recent case happened in Pueblo County Thursday morning. At about 1:15 a.m. surveillance video shows a red Jeep enter the parking lot and slam into the front doors of the Loaf ‘N Jug in the 200 block of Highway 50 in Avondale just east of Pueblo. Three suspects are seen jumping out of the vehicle, taking an ATM machine and loading it into the Jeep before driving away.

The Jeep was later found abandoned in Fremont County with part of the ATM Machine. The other part of the ATM machine was found in Pueblo County.

Last time this article was updated, the suspects were still at large.

“Sheriff’s detectives are working with other area law enforcement agencies to see if there is a connection to similar incidents that occurred in their jurisdictions during the past week,” Gayle Perez with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

11 News has been tracking some of the other incidents.

A Loaf ‘N Jug was targeted off Drennan Road and S. Academy Tuesday morning. A similar crime happened Saturday morning off Drennan Road and Hancock Expressway.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.