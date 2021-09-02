Advertisement

Mental health of suspect in supermarket shooting questioned

BOULDER, CO - MAY 25: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom at...
BOULDER, CO - MAY 25: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom at the Boulder County Justice Center on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Alissa is suspected of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Monday, March 22. He is facing 47 total attempted murder charges after an additional 13 counts were added on Monday, May 24. (Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera, Pool)(Matthew Jonas | DC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:18 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A lawyer for a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March is raising questions about whether he’s mentally competent to proceed with the case. That’s according to a notice filed in court Wednesday by one of the defendant’s attorneys.

Details on the concerns about his mental health and how it might affect his ability to understand and participate in court proceedings aren’t known because the motion is sealed.

The judge says she’ll address the issue at a previously scheduled hearing Monday to determine whether there is enough evidence for the defendant to stand trial.

