Mental health of suspect in supermarket shooting questioned

DENVER (AP) - A lawyer for a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March is raising questions about whether he’s mentally competent to proceed with the case. That’s according to a notice filed in court Wednesday by one of the defendant’s attorneys.

Details on the concerns about his mental health and how it might affect his ability to understand and participate in court proceedings aren’t known because the motion is sealed.

The judge says she’ll address the issue at a previously scheduled hearing Monday to determine whether there is enough evidence for the defendant to stand trial.

