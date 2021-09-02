Masks to be required at D-2 in Colorado Springs starting on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new mask requirement is coming for a Colorado Springs school district.

On Thursday, D-2 sent out communication to parents and staff explaining the new mask mandate that will go into effect on Tuesday:

Dear HSD2 Families,

Over the past week, we reported Sand Creek International as an outbreak and will now report two more schools as outbreaks, Sierra High School and Carmel Community School. Our positivity rate and the number of students and staff who have to quarantine is at .03%, and we are monitoring COVID-19′s impact in our community. Our goal is to safely keep our schools open and keep our students in school. Therefore, we are implementing a mask mandate in order to keep our schools open and reduce the number of students and staff quarantined.

The following mask mandates are effective September 7, 2021.

All students, staff, parents, and visitors will be required to wear a mask indoors in District schools and offices. Masks will also be required for before and after-school childcare, indoor athletic events, extracurricular activities, family nights, and any other school-related activities beyond the regular school day. Masks will not be required outdoors, other than waiting in line at the snack bar or restroom. Masks will continue to be required on school buses per federal law.

Face masks and face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and be secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears or wrapped around the lower face. Neck gaiters are not acceptable as face masks. The District will continue to provide access to masks if your student needs one.

Social distancing and handwashing remain essential strategies in reducing the spread of COVID-19. The District will continue to conduct frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces.

As a reminder, students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms and do not have an alternate diagnosis should stay home until an alternate diagnosis or negative COVID-19 PCR test results are received.

Our goal is to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. We will continue to monitor and evaluate our COVID-19 protocols and adjust based on internal data and recommendations from El Paso County Public Health.

Sincerely,

Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, Superintendent

