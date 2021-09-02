Masks to be required for D-11 staff starting Tuesday; mandate could be coming for elementary schools soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - During a Board of Education work session on Wednesday, the superintendent for D-11 announced a mask mandate will be in place for staff starting Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas addressed the board members saying that staff members who are not outside or in their own office space without anyone else will be required to wear a mask. This includes employees at schools and in the central office. The details were shared with the board during the public meeting. It isn’t clear when specific details on the mask mandate will be sent to staff members.

“This will help us mitigate quarantines,” Dr. Thomas explained.

Dr. Thomas used an example of an IT staff member visiting different classes throughout the day without a mask and how many people that could impacted if the employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“According to El Paso County Public Health’s quarantine requirements, if students and staff are wearing masks and are exposed to any COVID positive cases, the likelihood they will have to quarantine is significantly less than if they weren’t wearing masks,” part of D-11′s Return to Learn plan reads. “This greatly helps us reduce the amount of time students would need to spend out of the classroom in quarantine.”

A mask requirement for students isn’t currently in place, but according to D-11′s policy there could be one for elementary students as soon as Friday.

According to the Return to Learn plan, mitigation thresholds and mitigation practices will be implemented if the following conditions in El Paso County persist for five consecutive days:

200/100K (incidence rate in El Paso County) - PK-5 Students, Staff, and Visitors will be required to wear masks (see mask guidance for exemptions)

250/100K (incidence rate in El Paso County) - PK-12 Students, Staff, and Visitors will be required to wear masks (see mask guidance for exemptions)

300/100K (incidence rate in El Paso County) - District 11 will be prepared for hybrid learning should entire cohorts or schools be closed due to COVID-19

El Paso County’s incidence rate per 100,000 people has been above 200 since Monday.

