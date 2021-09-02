Advertisement

Krispy Kreme returns to Colorado Springs with groundbreaking ceremony Thursday

(WNDU)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Krsipy Kreme Donuts is heading back to Colorado Springs!

The company is holding a groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday at the shop’s new location at 5790 S Carefree Circle. The President of Krispy Kreme, Kurt Kuyper is thrilled to open this location in Colorado Springs.

“Colorado Springs locals and visitors will soon be treated to the world’s most delicious doughnuts and an unforgettable doughnut experience,” said Kurt Kuyper, WKS Krispy Kreme President. “We look forward to making our newest Krispy Kreme the sweetest destination in the community.”

The ceremony is free and open to the public, and the company will be handing out free donuts and coupons to those who attend, while supplies last.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/1/21.
Reported shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs
Officer-involved shooting in Peyton 9/1/21.
Suspect killed after reportedly firing shots at El Paso County deputies
Terrance Hawk
Homeless man convicted of sex assault on a child living in Colorado Springs; community alert issued
A still frame from body-worn camera footage tied to the death of Elijah McClain. Photo...
Grand jury charges Aurora police officers, paramedics in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
D-11 Logo
Masks to be required for D-11 staff starting Tuesday; mandate could be coming for elementary schools soon

Latest News

BOULDER, CO - MAY 25: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom at...
Mental health of suspect in supermarket shooting questioned
9.2.21
Cooler day with storms
Officer-involved shooting in Peyton 9/1/21.
Suspect killed after reportedly firing shots at El Paso County deputies
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/1/21.
Reported shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs