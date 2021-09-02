Krispy Kreme returns to Colorado Springs with groundbreaking ceremony Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Krsipy Kreme Donuts is heading back to Colorado Springs!

The company is holding a groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday at the shop’s new location at 5790 S Carefree Circle. The President of Krispy Kreme, Kurt Kuyper is thrilled to open this location in Colorado Springs.

“Colorado Springs locals and visitors will soon be treated to the world’s most delicious doughnuts and an unforgettable doughnut experience,” said Kurt Kuyper, WKS Krispy Kreme President. “We look forward to making our newest Krispy Kreme the sweetest destination in the community.”

The ceremony is free and open to the public, and the company will be handing out free donuts and coupons to those who attend, while supplies last.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

