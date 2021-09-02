How Colorado residents can help people impacted by Hurricane Ida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Clean up efforts are currently underway in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida. The American Red Cross says they are working around the clock to help those struggling from the damage left behind.

The Red Cross tells us more than 21-hundred people sought refuge. Around 580 trained red cross workers are on the ground.

Loni Koller is from Highlands Ranch. Wednesday she’s volunteering at the Red Cross Headquarters in Baton Rouge. The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming tell us there are currently 27 volunteers helping in Louisiana. Some of the volunteers were there before Ida made landfall.

Koller’s job is to assist those with different disabilities, such as those who are blind, deaf or in a wheelchair. Here’s what she’s seeing right now in Baton Rouge.

“A lot of organizing going on right now, everything is extremely fluid. Some shelters are closing, other shelters are opening up depending on where the demand is. Everything is kind of being fed right now by power and electricity because a lot of Louisiana is still without power,” said Koller.

Koeller is urging anyone interested in helping to donate to the Red Cross or consider signing up to volunteer.

