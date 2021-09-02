Advertisement

How Colorado residents can help people impacted by Hurricane Ida

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming tell us there are currently 27 volunteers...
The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming tell us there are currently 27 volunteers helping in Louisiana as of Sept. 1, 2021.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Clean up efforts are currently underway in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida. The American Red Cross says they are working around the clock to help those struggling from the damage left behind.

The Red Cross tells us more than 21-hundred people sought refuge. Around 580 trained red cross workers are on the ground.

Loni Koller is from Highlands Ranch. Wednesday she’s volunteering at the Red Cross Headquarters in Baton Rouge. The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming tell us there are currently 27 volunteers helping in Louisiana. Some of the volunteers were there before Ida made landfall.

Koller’s job is to assist those with different disabilities, such as those who are blind, deaf or in a wheelchair. Here’s what she’s seeing right now in Baton Rouge.

“A lot of organizing going on right now, everything is extremely fluid. Some shelters are closing, other shelters are opening up depending on where the demand is. Everything is kind of being fed right now by power and electricity because a lot of Louisiana is still without power,” said Koller.

Koeller is urging anyone interested in helping to donate to the Red Cross or consider signing up to volunteer.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo for an El Paso County School District.
Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs moves to remote learning due to COVID-19
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/1/21.
Reported shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs
File photo.
Boy’s body found in Colorado mountains after suspected abuse
Possible witnesses to a vandalism in Colorado Springs.
Help police in Colorado Springs identify possible witnesses to Veterans Memorial vandalism at Memorial Park
Serious crash in Colorado Springs 8/30/21.
Multiple people hurt in serious crash near Murray and Pikes Peak

Latest News

There were almost 900 Covid Cases in Pueblo County in August. That's higher than August 2020...
Pueblo County Library mandates masks as COVID-19 cases rise
There were almost 900 Covid Cases in Pueblo County in August. That's higher than August 2020...
WATCH - Pueblo County Library Mandates Masks as Covid Cases Rise
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/1/21.
Reported shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs
shooting
Two people shot in east Colorado Springs