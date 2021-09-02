Advertisement

Fauci: Americans ‘likely’ need 3rd dose of shots

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is “likely” Americans will need to get a third dose of vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fauci spoke at a White House briefing, saying a final determination would be made by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the nation’s top infections disease expert says his professional experience leads him to believe a third dose of mRNA vaccines will be required to provide long-term protection against the coronavirus.

The U.S. is preparing for boosters for all Americans who received the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna between five and eight months after their second dose, pending approval by the FDA. The U.S. is still studying the need for a booster dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A formal determination of the third dose for “full vaccination’” would have broad implications for schools, businesses and other entities with vaccine mandates.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients says the federal government will bring the “same intensity” to encouraging Americans to get booster shots as it did for the initial vaccination campaign.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— J&J vaccines made in Africa will stay in Africa

— EU agency says to focus on vaccines first not booster shots

— 12 million French children back to school, wearing masks

— What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/1/21.
Reported shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs
Officer-involved shooting in Peyton 9/1/21.
Suspect killed after reportedly firing shots at El Paso County deputies
Terrance Hawk
Homeless man convicted of sex assault on a child living in Colorado Springs; community alert issued
A still frame from body-worn camera footage tied to the death of Elijah McClain. Photo...
Grand jury charges Aurora police officers, paramedics in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
D-11 Logo
Masks to be required for D-11 staff starting Tuesday; mandate could be coming for elementary schools soon

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Serious crash outside of UCCS near Union and Academy in Colorado Springs
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths
Harrison School District 2 logo.
Masks to be required at D-2 in Colorado Springs starting on Tuesday
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death
This was shot from the street it shows how close the fire came to this neighborhood. There are...
CALDOR FIRE: 210,000+ acres, 25 percent contained