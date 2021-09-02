CDOT suspending construction projects over Labor Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is suspending all construction projects over Labor Day weekend. This will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Friday, September, 3 in hopes of reducing traffic delays this weekend.

Crews want to remind drivers to anticipate additional traffic in many areas because of the holiday.

#CDOT #News: CDOT reminds drivers to anticipate additional traffic in many areas of the state due to #LaborDay weekend. Beginning Friday, Sept. 3 at noon, CDOT will suspend all construction projects to reduce traffic delays, except for emergencies.#KnowBeforeYouGo #EndofSummer pic.twitter.com/9STTJfxc9a — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 2, 2021

