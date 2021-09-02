Advertisement

CDOT suspending construction projects over Labor Day weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation is suspending all construction projects over Labor...
The Colorado Department of Transportation is suspending all construction projects over Labor Day weekend.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is suspending all construction projects over Labor Day weekend. This will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Friday, September, 3 in hopes of reducing traffic delays this weekend.

Crews want to remind drivers to anticipate additional traffic in many areas because of the holiday.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

