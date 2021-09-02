Advertisement

Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
By Josh Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man who made national news after confronting an MSNBC reporter in Mississippi earlier this week has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

WLBT reported Benjamin Dagley was a wanted fugitive after the incident and was charged with two counts of simple assault by the Gulfport Police Department.

He is also currently on probation for a previous charge in Ohio.

According to U.S. Marshals, Dagley was arrested Thursday by the violent fugitive task force at a shopping plaza in Dayton, Ohio.

Dagley was still driving the white Ford F150 he was seen leaving in before allegedly assaulting the MSNBC reporter on live television.

Task force members found the truck in the parking lot and arrested Dagley after seeing him leave a store at the plaza.

“This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest,” read a press release by the U.S. Marshals Service.

It has also been revealed that in 2017, Dagley nearly caused an “environmental disaster” in Ohio after drilling holes into tanks of dangerous chemicals, including hydrochloric acid.

This resulted in one person, a security guard, being sent to the hospital.

