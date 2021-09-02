Advertisement

9-year-old dies in Huerfano County; family member of child allegedly makes threats prompting school lockout

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a child passed away in Huerfano County on Thursday, a family member of the 9-year-old allegedly made threats to a school and county buildings.

It isn’t clear how the child passed or why the threats were made. The Superintendent for the Huerfano County School District tells 11 News the threats prompted a brief lockout at Peakview School. The child was not at school when they passed away Thursday morning.

“It’s broken all of our hearts,” Superintendent Michael Moore told 11 News. “We hold all people involved, family and employees. They are in our thoughts and prayers, they truly are.”

It isn’t clear if the child’s family member will face any charges for the alleged threats. No one involved has been publicly identified.

Students, we are sorry for our community's recent loss. We want you all to know that your counselors will be available...

Posted by Huerfano School District Re-1 on Thursday, September 2, 2021

