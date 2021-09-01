Southbound I-25 to be closed at El Paso/Douglas county line Wednesday night; northbound to follow Thursday

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers again can expect delays on I-25 if traveling the next two nights!

Southbound I-25 will be closed at the El Paso/Douglas county line (163) Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. and will reopen Thursday morning at 5.

Northbound I-25 will be closed at the same location Thursday night, again beginning at 8. It will reopen Friday at 5 a.m.

During the closure, drivers can use the off- and on-ramps as a detour.

The closures are in place so that crews can install a bridge girder at County Line Road as part of the ongoing “gap” improvements. More information about this week’s closures and future road work can be found here.

