Reported shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:25 p.m. officers were called to an area in the 4500 block of Galley Road on the east side of the city. The area is near Ent Credit Union.

Last time this article was updated at 3:35 p.m. few details were available. The public is asked to avoid the area as officers investigate.

If anyone has information on this incident they are asked to call 719-444-7000.

