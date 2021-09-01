Advertisement

Reported shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:25 p.m. officers were called to an area in the 4500 block of Galley Road on the east side of the city. The area is near Ent Credit Union.

Last time this article was updated at 3:35 p.m. few details were available. The public is asked to avoid the area as officers investigate.

If anyone has information on this incident they are asked to call 719-444-7000.

We will have live coverage in this article from the 11 Breaking News Center when we arrive at the scene at about 3:45 p.m.

