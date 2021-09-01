Pueblo libraries to now require masks inside

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Effective Wednesday, you must don a mask if visiting one of Pueblo’s libraries.

The Pueblo City-County Library District says this rule applies to everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Both the city and county of Pueblo have seen cases and hospitalizations jump in recent weeks, and vaccine rates lag behind the state average.

It is important for us to put into place for now a masking requirement for everyone entering local libraries given the current mounting increase of COVID-19 transmission locally. This aligns local libraries with the recent health order regarding schools and day cares, and it is consistent with the actions of other local public institutions to help address this problem,” said Jon Walker, executive director of PCCLD.

The libraries will all have disposable masks on hand if you forget to bring one. Patrons unable to wear a mask can use the library district’s curbside service, including internet hotspots, curbside printing, and online reference assistance. Many library materials can also be found from the comfort of your home by using this link.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.