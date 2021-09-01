Homeless man convicted of sex assault on a child living in Colorado Springs; community alert issued

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man convicted of sexual assault on a child is living in Colorado Springs as a homeless person.

Colorado Springs Police shared the community alert for Terrance Robert Hawk on Wednesday. Hawk is registered as a sexually violent predator in the area of E. Kiowa Avenue and N. Nevada Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs.

“Hawk’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child, Force in Boulder County Colorado in 1999,” police wrote in a news release. “He was also convicted of Sexual Assault-Overcome Victim’s Will in El Paso County Colorado in 2021. He is registered as homeless in the area of East Kiowa Avenue and North Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs. He is described as being a white male, 49 years old, 6′03″ tall, 240 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.”

Hawk’s photo is at the top of this article and is on supervised release, probation.

Click here for more on a notice sent out by authorities.

“The Police Department will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Hawk registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such,” the news release adds.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.

