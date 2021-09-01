Advertisement

Homeless man convicted of sex assault on a child living in Colorado Springs; community alert issued

Terrance Hawk
Terrance Hawk(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:20 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man convicted of sexual assault on a child is living in Colorado Springs as a homeless person.

Colorado Springs Police shared the community alert for Terrance Robert Hawk on Wednesday. Hawk is registered as a sexually violent predator in the area of E. Kiowa Avenue and N. Nevada Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs.

“Hawk’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child, Force in Boulder County Colorado in 1999,” police wrote in a news release. “He was also convicted of Sexual Assault-Overcome Victim’s Will in El Paso County Colorado in 2021. He is registered as homeless in the area of East Kiowa Avenue and North Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs. He is described as being a white male, 49 years old, 6′03″ tall, 240 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.”

Hawk’s photo is at the top of this article and is on supervised release, probation.

Click here for more on a notice sent out by authorities.

“The Police Department will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Hawk registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such,” the news release adds.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo for an El Paso County School District.
Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs moves to remote learning due to COVID-19
File photo.
Boy’s body found in Colorado mountains after suspected abuse
Serious crash in Colorado Springs 8/30/21.
Multiple people hurt in serious crash near Murray and Pikes Peak
Possible witnesses to a vandalism in Colorado Springs.
Help police in Colorado Springs identify possible witnesses to Veterans Memorial vandalism at Memorial Park
Firefighters work to knock down a fire burning in the middle of a Springs neighborhood on...
Sparks from a lawnmower started a grass fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

Latest News

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/1/21.
Reported shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, front, heads off the practice field with, from back left,...
1300 XTRA Sports & 11 News talk Broncos expectations, Switchbacks surge
A still frame from body-worn camera footage tied to the death of Elijah McClain. Photo...
Grand jury charges Aurora police officers, paramedics in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
kabul teacher
Colorado Springs native, former Kabul teacher discusses Afghanistan experience