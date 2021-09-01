Clear bags required at Garry Berry stadium in Colorado Springs starting Friday
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:01 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High school football fans attending games at Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs will need to bring their belongings in clear bags starting this Friday.
D-11 Athletics shared the following to social media on Friday:
The new requirement comes just days after a fight occurred during a football game.
