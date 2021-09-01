Clear bags required at Garry Berry stadium in Colorado Springs starting Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High school football fans attending games at Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs will need to bring their belongings in clear bags starting this Friday.

D-11 Athletics shared the following to social media on Friday:

In D11, safety is a top priority. To provide a safe environ. & expedite entry N2 Garry Berry, there will be a Clear Bag Practice starting 9/2.All guests entering stadium must have belongings in a clear plastic bag that is 12”x12” or smaller. Bags avail. at stadium for $7 @CSSD11 — D11 Athletics (@D11Athletics) September 1, 2021

The new requirement comes just days after a fight occurred during a football game.

