Clear bags required at Garry Berry stadium in Colorado Springs starting Friday

Tweet from D-11 Athletics 8/31/21.
Tweet from D-11 Athletics 8/31/21.(@D11Athletics/Twitter)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:01 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High school football fans attending games at Garry Berry Stadium in Colorado Springs will need to bring their belongings in clear bags starting this Friday.

D-11 Athletics shared the following to social media on Friday:

The new requirement comes just days after a fight occurred during a football game.

