CC Hockey will play Air Force in 1st ever Game at Ed Robson Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hockey fans, circle October 2nd on your calenders, it will be a big day for college hockey in southern Colorado.

Wednesday, Colorado College announced they will host Air Force in the first ever game played at the brand new home to Tiger hockey, Ed Robson Arena.

“It will be a great day for college hockey in Colorado Springs as we open our brand new, state-of-the-art arena against Air Force,” Mayotte said. “Our team can’t wait to play a game on campus for the first time and will be looking forward to lining up against a team wearing a different jersey.”

A crosstown battle to kick off the college hockey season in southern Colorado. Can't beat it.@AF_HKY will play @CCTigerHKY Oct. 2nd at 6 p.m. It will be the first ever game at the Tigers new Ed Robson Arena. #NCAA — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) September 1, 2021

“We are excited and thrilled to be a part of the first game ever played at Robson Arena,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “A quirk of fate enabled this to happen but I think it is fitting the first game for the Tigers at Robson Arena be played against their crosstown rival.”

Puck drops at 6 p.m. Saturday October 2nd, at Ed Robson Arena.

