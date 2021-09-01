Advertisement

WATCH: Attorney General says Aurora Police officers, paramedics charged in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

McClain death in 2019 in altercation with Aurora police sparked statewide, national protests
By Jon Wiener
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser held a press conference Wednesday and announced the Aurora Poice officers and paramedics involved in the death of Elijah McClain will be facing a 32 count indictment. Five defendants will reportedly face one count of manslaughter and negligent homicide. The Attorney General says those involved will be facing other charges including second-degree assault.

The press conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in Denver. Watch the full press conference at the top of this article or below:

WATCH: Attorney General Phil Weiser gives an update on the grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain

WATCH: Attorney General Phil Weiser gives an update on the grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

In January, Weiser announced that he had opened a grand jury investigation in the case. The Attorney General also says the investigation is going to be unsealed.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

