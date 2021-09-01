Advertisement

1300 XTRA Sports & 11 News talk Broncos expectations, Switchbacks surge

How good can the Broncos be with touted defense, Bridgewater at QB?
By Jon Wiener
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 1300 XTRA Sports host & voice of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Ryan Kaufman joined 11 News digital anchor Jon Wiener to discuss the big storylines in Broncos country and a Switchbacks FC season exceeding expectations.

Watch the discussion above.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo for an El Paso County School District.
Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs moves to remote learning due to COVID-19
File photo.
Boy’s body found in Colorado mountains after suspected abuse
Serious crash in Colorado Springs 8/30/21.
Multiple people hurt in serious crash near Murray and Pikes Peak
Possible witnesses to a vandalism in Colorado Springs.
Help police in Colorado Springs identify possible witnesses to Veterans Memorial vandalism at Memorial Park
Firefighters work to knock down a fire burning in the middle of a Springs neighborhood on...
Sparks from a lawnmower started a grass fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

Latest News

A still frame from body-worn camera footage tied to the death of Elijah McClain. Photo...
Grand jury charges Aurora police officers, paramedics in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
kabul teacher
Colorado Springs native, former Kabul teacher discusses Afghanistan experience
sports
11 News & XTRA 1300 Sports talk Broncos, Switchbacks, NFL storylines
mcclain
Colorado grand jury charges manslaughter, homicide in death of Elijah McClain