11 News’ Katie Pelton given ‘Silver Key Champion’ award for work with seniors

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:45 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is thrilled to announce a very special honor to a very special team member.

You see her daily anchoring our noon newscast. Behind the scenes, Katie Pelton has worked tirelessly over the years to protect seniors from scams. When she’s not fighting fraud, she has helped local non-profit Silver Key deliver food to seniors through its Meals on Wheels program.

Tuesday, Silver Key presented Pelton with its “Silver Key Champion” award to recognize her commitment to the organization and the seniors in our community.

Silver Key has championed senior citizens in the Pikes Peak region for more than 50 years, with employees and volunteers giving their time for needs such as meals, rides and companionship. Recently, the organization raised more than $230,000 to help elders in our area!

Silver Key is always looking for more volunteers to serve our seniors. If you’d like to learn more about the organization and what it does, click here.

