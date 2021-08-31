WATCH LIVE: Memorial for former Colorado Governor Richard Lamm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Flags are flying at half-staff on Tuesday to honor the passing of former Colorado Governor Richard Lamm.

A memorial service for Lamm is scheduled at 3:15 p.m. and you can watch it live in this article from the 11 Breaking News Center.

Lamm served as Colorado’s governor from 1975-1987, spanning three terms. Lamm passed away on July 29, just five days shy of his 8th birthday following a short illness. You can read his full obituary by clicking here.

