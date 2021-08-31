Advertisement

Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs moves to remote learning due to COVID-19

Logo for an El Paso County School District.
Logo for an El Paso County School District.(D-49)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school in Colorado Springs is transitioning to remote learning.

D-49 made the announcement for Vista Ridge on Tuesday. Vista Ridge is located on the northeast side of Colorado Springs just east of Powers Boulevard and north of Dublin Boulevard.

A letter went out to parents stating the school would be closed from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6. The school plans to return to in-person learning on Sept. 7.

Click here for other announcements and updates from Vista Ridge.

The following message was sent to 11 News by D-49:

“This week, El Paso County Public Health declared an outbreak at Vista Ridge High School due to a cluster of presumed cases of COVID-19 identified in the Vista Ridge community. Tuesday, VRHS learned about multiple additional cases of infectious illness within the school.

In collaboration with El Paso County Public Health, VRHS announced a temporary suspension of in-person instruction and in-person activities through Monday, September 6 to mitigate the spread of illness and provide time for additional cleaning within the building.

Friday, September 3 has already been scheduled as a non-student contact day.

VRHS will facilitate e-learning activities to continue learning during this temporary suspension. Parents and students are also encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms.”

