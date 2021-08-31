Advertisement

Tri-County Health in Colorado is now requiring people 2 and older to wear masks in schools and child care settings

Tri-County Health Dept.
Tri-County Health Dept.(TCHD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:52 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Tri-County Health Department is going back on an option that allowed counties to “opt-out” of a mask mandate that went into effect on Aug. 23.

The health department passed a new order Monday night that requires masks to be worn by anyone 2 and older in all school and child care settings starting Sept. 1. The order is in place until at least Dec. 31, unless it is amended or rescinded.

“The most important thing we can do for children’s mental health and well-being is to assure in-person learning and limit interruptions to this in-person learning by keeping children and the classrooms safe,” Dr. John Douglas, TCHD executive director. “We have reached a point where transmission has increased significantly and is putting our communities at risk. We must now take the statutory responsibility and authority given to us by the Colorado Legislature to reduce the spread of communicable diseases and keep our communities safe. The new mask order will help to protect those who cannot get vaccinated and allow children to continue in-person learning.”

Tri-County Health covers Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams Counties. Click here to read more from the health department.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and first responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash on North Union near Acacia on...
2 deadly motorcycle crashes reported in Colorado Springs hours apart
Police say the driver of a red Jeep was trying to break open an ATM inside the store.
Jeep plows through Springs, Fountain Loaf ‘N Jugs while trying to steal from ATMs
Police respond to a large fight at Garry Berry Stadium during the Aug. 27, 2021, football game...
Fight breaks out during Palmer-Mitchell football game
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Mark Orfila was looking forward to getting away from the scorching Louisiana heat for a few...
Family vacationing in Colorado watch Hurricane Ida hit home in Louisiana

Latest News

Staying hot and dry...for now
Hot and smoky Tuesday
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Serious crash in Colorado Springs 8/30/21.
Serious crash closes Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs; multiple people taken to the hospital
COVID-19 vaccinations
Colorado Board of Health approves COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff at health care facilities and hospitals