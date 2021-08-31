Tri-County Health in Colorado is now requiring people 2 and older to wear masks in schools and child care settings

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Tri-County Health Department is going back on an option that allowed counties to “opt-out” of a mask mandate that went into effect on Aug. 23.

The health department passed a new order Monday night that requires masks to be worn by anyone 2 and older in all school and child care settings starting Sept. 1. The order is in place until at least Dec. 31, unless it is amended or rescinded.

“The most important thing we can do for children’s mental health and well-being is to assure in-person learning and limit interruptions to this in-person learning by keeping children and the classrooms safe,” Dr. John Douglas, TCHD executive director. “We have reached a point where transmission has increased significantly and is putting our communities at risk. We must now take the statutory responsibility and authority given to us by the Colorado Legislature to reduce the spread of communicable diseases and keep our communities safe. The new mask order will help to protect those who cannot get vaccinated and allow children to continue in-person learning.”

Tri-County Health covers Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams Counties. Click here to read more from the health department.

