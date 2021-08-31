Suspect crashes vehicle into Loaf ‘N Jug, tries to crack open ATM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the third time in four days, a vehicle crashed through a Springs-area convenience store trying to steal from an ATM.

The latest store targeted was a Loaf ‘N Jug off Drennan Road and South Academy Tuesday morning.

According to police, a vehicle drove through the front of the store, aiming to crack open the ATM. While the driver managed to knock the machine over, they failed to get anything out of it.

The attempted smash-and-grab happened sometime before 4 a.m. The store was closed at the time, so no one was inside.

The incident comes on the heels of a pair of similar crimes Saturday morning. Both times, a driver used a red Jeep to plow through a store, attempting to break into an ATM. Both times, the suspect drove off empty-handed -- leaving behind plenty of damage for the store to clean up.

Springs police have not released suspect or vehicle information in Tuesday’s incident, so it’s unknown at this time if it is connected to the smash-and-grabs over the weekend.

