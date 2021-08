COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CDPHE officials will hold a media advisory on the COVID-19 situation in Colorado at 11:10 AM. Speakers will include Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, & Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander.

Watch live on the ‘11 Breaking News Center’ in the stream above.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.