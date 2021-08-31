Advertisement

Son of Montrose resident among servicemen killed in Afghanistan

A Monday evening vigil honored the lives of those lost
Some in attendance carried American flags, signs, or candles as a sign of their support.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:31 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The son of a Montrose resident was among those killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan on Thursday. On Monday evening, a vigil was held in downtown Montrose in his honor, as well as in honor of the others lost. A number of people gathered at the intersection of Townsend Ave. and Main St. to honor Rylee McCollum, whose mother Kathy McCollum is herself a Western Colorado resident.

Many lit candles and held signs in support of those who died and their families. The tragedy overseas impacted Montrose residents on a personal level. They sang the “Star Spangled Banner” together. The organizer of the event, Kayla Morgan, wanted to do something when she heard the news. She posted about her idea on social media and the word spread from there. Her husband, U. S. Marine veteran Tom Morgan shared his thoughts at the vigil.

According to him, “It’s good to see a lot of people turn out. It means a lot to all the service members and all their families, even the ones that are still alive today it shows that people care. For Marines it’s also a big tragedy. We’re all a big brotherhood whether you were in for twenty years or you’re in now, it all hits us the same we’re all brothers until the end.

McCollum was twenty years old when he died. He leaves behind a pregnant wife along with other family members and friends. Remembering the sacrifice of our service members was an especially important theme at Monday’s vigil.

