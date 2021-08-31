Serious crash closes Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs; multiple people taken to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening.

Last time 11 News checked in with police at 7:30 p.m., both direction of Murray were shut down from E. Bijou Street to Pikes Peak Avenue. The area is just south of E. Platte Avenue on the east side of the city.

Few details were available last time this article was updated. The crash involved two vehicles and multiple people were sent to the hospital. Specific details on injuries were not available. It isn’t clear when the roadway will be back open.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major road closure.

