Parkview Health System to require all employees to be vaccinated for COVID

Parkview is suspending all visitors in their facilities as they see an influx of COVID-19 patients(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Parkview Health System is joining the growing number of organizations in Colorado requiring the COVID-19 for all employees.

The Pueblo-based health system announced the move Tuesday. It comes on the heels of Monday’s Colorado Board of Health vote, which landed overwhelming in favor of requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for staff at Colorado hospitals and other health care facilities.

“As the dangerous delta variant has become the dominant strain, it is evident that vaccination is the most effective and safe avenue to fight COVID-19. We are confident this decision will increase our patient and staff safety, which remains our top priority at Parkview,” stated Leslie Barnes, president and CEO.

Pueblo has recently seen a significant uptick in cases, and for the last two weeks, COVID-19 hospital bed capacity was at 90 percent. Only 58 percent of the population is vaccinated, nearly 10 percentage points below the state average.

“Parkview and our community experienced first hand how deadly this virus can be. The unvaccinated are driving the increase in current cases. Making the COVID-19 vaccine, which is proven effective in decreasing sickness and death, is the most effective way we can keep our patients, staff and community safe,” said Dr. Sandeep Vijan, chief quality officer for Parkview Health System.

All employees and partners must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. They will have a choice in which vaccine they get. Exemptions will be permitted for those employees and partners with valid medical or religious reasons, and those who receive exemptions will be required to get tested for the virus weekly and wear a mask at all times.

Those who do not have a valid exemption and refuse to vaccinated will face termination.

Parkview says all employees who are fully vaccinated by Halloween will receive a $500 bonus.

