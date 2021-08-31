Advertisement

Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities said a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people were injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Boy’s body found in Colorado mountains after suspected abuse
Serious crash in Colorado Springs 8/30/21.
Multiple people hurt in serious crash near Murray and Pikes Peak
Protesters outside the Air Force Academy on Aug. 30, 2021. The demonstrators say they are...
Demonstrators protest mandatory vaccines for Air Force Academy cadets
Police and first responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash on North Union near Acacia on...
2 deadly motorcycle crashes reported in Colorado Springs hours apart
A woman from Boulder was injured on Sunday morning while walking in the dark on the Little...
Woman plays dead after a moose attacked her in Colorado

Latest News

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. An alligator in floodwaters from...
Alligator attacks 71-year-old man in floodwaters from Hurricane Ida
8.31.21
Hot and smoky Tuesday
Serious crash in Colorado Springs 8/30/21.
Multiple people hurt in serious crash near Murray and Pikes Peak