Labor Day Lift Off scheduled to kick off this Saturday; Special edition of 11 News at 8 a.m.

Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.(LDLO/Monahan Airways Ballooning)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of people are expected to gather at Memorial Park this Saturday morning for the start of the 45th annual Labor Day Lift Off!

There will be a special edition of 11 News this Saturday at 8 to 8:30 a.m. featuring our morning team as the showcase the sights and sounds of the massive hot air balloon festival.

Click here for more information on the three-day event.

SATURDAY (Sept. 4) SCHEDULE

Morning Session

5:30 AM  Park and Concessions Open

6:30 AM  Opening Ceremony

7:00 AM  Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

7:00 AM  Balloon Lift Off

8:30 AM  Remote Control Balloon Display

8:30 AM   Taekwondo Exhibition

9:00 AM  USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events

Evening Session

3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Battle of the Bands

4:00 PM Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

4:30 PM – 8:30 PM Aerial Acrobats Show

6:00 PM Remote Control Balloon Display

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Concert Series – Reminiscent Souls (feat. Suga Bear and Lady Shay)

7:00 PM Balloon Glow

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM Concert Series – Reminiscent Souls (feat. Suga Bear and Lady Shay)

10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close

Click here for the Sunday schedule. Click here for the Monday schedule.

