Labor Day Lift Off scheduled to kick off this Saturday; Special edition of 11 News at 8 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of people are expected to gather at Memorial Park this Saturday morning for the start of the 45th annual Labor Day Lift Off!
There will be a special edition of 11 News this Saturday at 8 to 8:30 a.m. featuring our morning team as the showcase the sights and sounds of the massive hot air balloon festival.
Click here for more information on the three-day event.
SATURDAY (Sept. 4) SCHEDULE
Morning Session
5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open
6:30 AM Opening Ceremony
7:00 AM Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open
7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off
8:30 AM Remote Control Balloon Display
8:30 AM Taekwondo Exhibition
9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers
10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events
Evening Session
3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Battle of the Bands
4:00 PM Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open
4:30 PM – 8:30 PM Aerial Acrobats Show
6:00 PM Remote Control Balloon Display
6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Concert Series – Reminiscent Souls (feat. Suga Bear and Lady Shay)
7:00 PM Balloon Glow
8:30 PM – 9:30 PM Concert Series – Reminiscent Souls (feat. Suga Bear and Lady Shay)
10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close
Click here for the Sunday schedule. Click here for the Monday schedule.
