Labor Day Lift Off scheduled to kick off this Saturday; Special edition of 11 News at 8 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of people are expected to gather at Memorial Park this Saturday morning for the start of the 45th annual Labor Day Lift Off!

SATURDAY (Sept. 4) SCHEDULE

Morning Session

5:30 AM Park and Concessions Open

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

7:00 AM Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:30 AM Remote Control Balloon Display

8:30 AM Taekwondo Exhibition

9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events

Evening Session

3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Battle of the Bands

4:00 PM Bud Light/Mimosa Garden Open

4:30 PM – 8:30 PM Aerial Acrobats Show

6:00 PM Remote Control Balloon Display

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Concert Series – Reminiscent Souls (feat. Suga Bear and Lady Shay)

7:00 PM Balloon Glow

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM Concert Series – Reminiscent Souls (feat. Suga Bear and Lady Shay)

10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close

