Help police in Colorado Springs identify possible witnesses to Veterans Memorial vandalism at Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A $1,000 reward is now being offered for the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing the Veterans Memorial at Memorial Park.

The crime happened on Aug. 14. On Tuesday, Colorado Springs Police shared video of two people who may be possible witnesses to the vandalism. The video can be viewed at the top of this article.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers announced the reward on Aug. 16, two days following the vandalism.

“Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of persons responsible for vandalism to monuments and memorials at Colorado Springs Memorial Park, on August 14, 2021. If you have information report it to Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous. Information that qualifies for the reward will be paid in cash,” Crime Stoppers said in a news release Monday.

The large memorial is one of several honoring fallen heroes and is dedicated to those who have been killed while serving our country. It has been in place for decades.

Blue spray paint was used to write curse words and letters on the tribute in multiple spots. It was visible Saturday during the day.

One local veteran and American Legion Post Five member who helps with the memorials says the vandalism is disrespectful to every name and branch represented there.

“Well I would love for people to stop vandalizing, graffiti, and all of that throughout town,” Keith LaMee said. “But particularly here, I would love to see these guys held accountable for what they have done. Because there was no call for it especially what is written on the other side.”

LaMee says there are a lot of emotions seeing it.

“It was a mixture of anger and disappointment. Anger that somebody would do it and disappointed that they thought it would be a good idea.”

We reached out to the City of Colorado Springs about the vandalism, we’ll update this article when we hear back.

LaMee reported the graffiti to the police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are looking into the vandalism.

“Officers responded finding graffiti to all the memorials in Memorial Park including: The Colorado Springs Veterans Memorial, the IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial, and the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial. Investigators will review video surveillance from Memorial Park in an effort to identify suspect.”

If you know anything, give them a call at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

