COVID cases in U.S. children five times higher than in late July

(KKTV) - COVID cases in children have dramatically increased since the delta variant gripped the country.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 kids tested positive for the virus, a fivefold jump since late July.

In Colorado, children 6-17 have the highest rate of COVID transmission of any age group right now in the state.

“This is really the first time in the pandemic that we’re really seeing this high rate in our younger children,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “This trend began in July, so before school began. Certainly we know that school transmission is contributing to increasing rates here, but we saw this trend before school started.

“... I think at this point in the pandemic, our children who are unvaccinated really are at a higher risk than they’ve ever been in the pandemic, and I think this is a concerning trend that I think should be notable to all of us and certainly parents right now.”

Death rates among children remain low, though hospital admissions are up. CDC data shows hospitalization for children and for adults 18-49 are higher than they’ve ever been in the nearly year and a half since the pandemic began in the U.S.

Because children under 12 cannot yet get vaccinated, health experts across the country are encouraging masks in schools, as well as encouraging the adults around them to take precautions.

“Those of us that are vaccinated might feel more comfortable being out and about, but we need to remember that our children who are too young to be vaccinated continue to be more vulnerable than they’ve been in the past, unfortunately.”

But despite the rising cases and the images of children across the country in hospital beds, the debate over mandatory masks in schools continues to rage across the country. In Colorado, some districts are requiring facial coverings indoors and others are leaving the decision up to individual families. Parents on all sides of the issue have hotly contested the various districts’ decisions.

Gov. Jared Polis has resisted instating mask requirements in schools for now, stating he was confident in the districts’ decision-making

