COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs

By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – Benefit-expense ratios are part of how insurers evaluate their business.

A CNN analysis shows it costs about 150 times more to hospitalize a person sick with COVID-19 than it does to vaccinate them.

The breakdown works like this:

Medicare pays about $40 for each shot. Multiply that by two, and in some cases add an additional $35 it has to pay each time a shot is given at a home or group living setting.

That’s $150 to vaccinate the most expensive Medicare beneficiaries.

Contrast that with how much it costs on average to hospitalize a COVID patient – almost $22,000.

That skyrockets to nearly $50,000 if a ventilator is needed.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID hospitalizations for unvaccinated people cost the health care system more than $2 billion in June and July.

