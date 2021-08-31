Advertisement

Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. The potentially fatal West Nile Virus is popping up more around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter. There are a record number of cases in Maricopa County and nine deaths for the entire state of Arizona so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Alyson Tackitt
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Panhandle Public Health District would like to remind Panhandle residents that while the air seems cooler, mosquitos have not gone away. PPHD encourages all students, athletes, coaches, and fans to practice mosquito prevention to help fight the spread of West Nile. There has been five positive human West Nile cases and two positive horse cases in the Panhandle. To prevent mosquito bites make sure you wear long sleeves and long pants outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active, use insect repellent that contains deet, check for standing water in the area, and if any is present drain immediately, and ask your vet how you can get your horses vaccinated for West Nile.

Copyright 2021 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Boy’s body found in Colorado mountains after suspected abuse
Serious crash in Colorado Springs 8/30/21.
Multiple people hurt in serious crash near Murray and Pikes Peak
COVID-19 vaccinations
Colorado Board of Health approves COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff at health care facilities and hospitals
A woman from Boulder was injured on Sunday morning while walking in the dark on the Little...
Woman plays dead after a moose attacked her in Colorado
Protesters outside the Air Force Academy on Aug. 30, 2021. The demonstrators say they are...
Demonstrators protest mandatory vaccines for Air Force Academy cadets

Latest News

fire
Firefighters contain three acre grass fire in Colorado Springs
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
Firefighters work to knock down a fire burning in the middle of a Springs neighborhood on...
3-acre grass fire south of Air Force Academy now contained
cdphe
Child hospitalizations on the rise: CDPHE gives COVID-19 update