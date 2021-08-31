Colorado lawmakers react to Afghanistan exit deadline and U.S. withdrawal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado lawmakers are reacting to the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Democratic representative for Colorado’s 6th U.S. house district, Jason Crow, is an Afghanistan veteran. He tweeted this:

America’s longest war is over.



To my fellow combat vets: the war may never end for many of you, but know that the nation is proud of your service.



To those still trying to escape: my friends and I in Congress will never stop working to bring you to safety. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) August 30, 2021

Getting Americans and Afghans evacuated was an effort that crossed political party lines. KKTV also spoke with Republican representative from Colorado’s fifth district Doug Lamborn hours before national leaders announced the U.S. officially pulled out.

Lamborn said, “Every single American that we knew of, that we were working with and their families, we have seen evacuated out of the country.” He added, referring to Afghans still in Taliban territory, “There are scores of Afghan nationals still in the country ... tons of Afghan citizens who helped us. If their identities are found out by the Taliban, their lives are in danger.”

Discussing President Biden’s deadline of midnight on Aug. 31, Lamborn said, “A lot of loose end are unfortunately not going to be tied up. We’re going to have Americans in Afghanistan who still want to get out that are stranded there.”

The secretary of state expects between 100-200 Americans remain in Kabul. Many are dual citizens, with deep roots and families in Afghanistan. The Biden administration says the U.S. plans to get them out.

President Biden is expected to give a speech Tuesday morning at 11:30 MST.

