Advertisement

Colorado Board of Health approves COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff at health care facilities and hospitals

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations(WRDW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:18 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a request by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the State Board of Health has approved emergency rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination for staff at Colorado hospitals and other health care facilities.

The 6-1 vote came Monday evening. You can watch the meeting at the bottom of this article. According to the Colorado State Joint Information Center, about 30 percent of the healthcare workforce remain unvaccinated.

The new requirement impacts employees of certain health care facilities and hospitals as well as direct contractors and support staff. Click here for the state statute that lists the impacted facilities. The department does not have authority over individual healthcare practitioners or staff.

The list of impacted facilities as laid out on page 169 of the statute includes:

-General hospitals

-Hospital units

-Psychiatric hospitals

-Community clinics

-Rehabilitation hospitals

-Convalescent centers

-Community mental health centers

-Acute treatment unis

-Nursing care facilities

-Hospice cares

-Assisted living residences

-Dialysis treatment clinics

-Ambulatory surgical centers

-Birthing centers

-Home care agencies

The Colorado Board of Health will gather again in October to consider the rule in a regular session. Monday’s measure was part of a special session.

Those impacted must have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine no later than Sept. 30 and must be fully vaccinated no later than Oct. 31.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and first responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash on North Union near Acacia on...
2 deadly motorcycle crashes reported in Colorado Springs hours apart
Police say the driver of a red Jeep was trying to break open an ATM inside the store.
Jeep plows through Springs, Fountain Loaf ‘N Jugs while trying to steal from ATMs
Police respond to a large fight at Garry Berry Stadium during the Aug. 27, 2021, football game...
Fight breaks out during Palmer-Mitchell football game
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Mark Orfila was looking forward to getting away from the scorching Louisiana heat for a few...
Family vacationing in Colorado watch Hurricane Ida hit home in Louisiana

Latest News

Staying hot and dry...for now
Hot and smoky Tuesday
Tri-County Health Dept.
Tri-County Health in Colorado is now requiring people 2 and older to wear masks in schools and child care settings
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
Serious crash in Colorado Springs 8/30/21.
Serious crash closes Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs; multiple people taken to the hospital