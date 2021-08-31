Colorado Board of Health approves COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff at health care facilities and hospitals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a request by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the State Board of Health has approved emergency rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination for staff at Colorado hospitals and other health care facilities.

The 6-1 vote came Monday evening. You can watch the meeting at the bottom of this article. According to the Colorado State Joint Information Center, about 30 percent of the healthcare workforce remain unvaccinated.

The new requirement impacts employees of certain health care facilities and hospitals as well as direct contractors and support staff. Click here for the state statute that lists the impacted facilities. The department does not have authority over individual healthcare practitioners or staff.

The list of impacted facilities as laid out on page 169 of the statute includes:

-General hospitals

-Hospital units

-Psychiatric hospitals

-Community clinics

-Rehabilitation hospitals

-Convalescent centers

-Community mental health centers

-Acute treatment unis

-Nursing care facilities

-Hospice cares

-Assisted living residences

-Dialysis treatment clinics

-Ambulatory surgical centers

-Birthing centers

-Home care agencies

The Colorado Board of Health will gather again in October to consider the rule in a regular session. Monday’s measure was part of a special session.

Those impacted must have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine no later than Sept. 30 and must be fully vaccinated no later than Oct. 31.

