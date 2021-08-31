Chaos at a local school board meeting leads to one person being escorted out by police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Monday night a board meeting for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 got heated as nearly 100 people showed up to protest the district’s mask mandate.

The district instated the mask mandate the day before school started on August 18th. The superintendent tells 11 News the decision was not easy, but he believes it was the right way to go in order to keep kids in the classroom and out of quarantines.

The district welcomed a gaggle of people, most of which had to stay in the courtyard until it was their turn to speak, due to limited space.

When public comment rolled around nearly all of the speakers voiced opposition to the mandate.

“It should be a choice, not a mandate. Please Reverse your decision and save our kids!” said one woman.

Another chimed in saying masks don’t work and they say the district doesn’t know the science behind masks.

Mary Louise Fiddler, a D12 parent said, “I urge this board and administration to reconsider this mask requirement that at best is inefficient.” That same woman was later seen arguing with a district employee, loudly stating they needed to let her back in the room “right now” and “you are not going to stop me.” That argument continued after the employee asked the woman to put her mask on, and she would not comply.

As public comment continued another parent who refused to put a mask on for at least 15 minutes was escorted out by police. Before that happened police, a district security guard, and an employee all asked the woman to put her mask on if she was going to stay in the room.

Other parents and community members who attended the meeting praised the district for taking the step to require masks, saying they’re thankful their kids are in person even if they have to wear a mask.

“I think we can all agree that a unified goal is to have all of our children maintain in-person school with his much normalcy and minimal interruptions as possible as a common goal for us.”

Public comment was cut off after an hour, visibly upsetting parents. They then gathered in the courtyard outside the board room to chant things like “masks don’t work” and continue to voice their opinions.

The parents against the masks say they plan to go back to the next board meeting to continue to fight against the mandate.

The superintendent tells us they are closely monitoring COVID-19 and will make changes as necessary.

