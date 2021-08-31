Caldor Fire: 177,000+ acres burned, 14 percent contained

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - AUG. 30, 5:30 P.M. Fire officials provided an update Monday evening on the Caldor Fire from South Lake Tahoe:

Officials expressed concern about the weather and fuel conditions as firefighting efforts continue. Stronger winds are expected Tuesday and a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Tuesday evening.

The fire has crossed Highway 88 and is burning in the Kirkwood area. South of Lake Tahoe, the fire is in the Christmas Valley area and the main firefight is happening near Meyers.

As of Monday evening, 652 structures have been destroyed.

AUG. 30, 3 P.M. Governor Steve Sisolak has declared a state of emergency in response to the Caldor Fire, and the “anticipation of the fire crossing from California into the State of Nevada in the coming days.”

In a press release Monday, the governor’s office said the declaration ensures resources from the local, state, and federal levels are available to assist as needed during this emergency.

“On behalf of the State of Nevada, I would like to thank all of our brave first responders, local government agencies, and nonprofit entities who continue to go above and beyond to assist our communities during the Caldor Fire,” said Gov. Sisolak. “We will continue to use all our available resources to fight this fire and assist those in need.”

AUG. 30, 1:20 P.M. California officials provided an update Monday on evacuation and firefighting efforts as the Caldor Fire prompted evacuation orders in South Lake Tahoe.

Officials said unprecedented fire behavior resulted in the fire making a 7-mile run to northeast of Highway 50 and in another place, it made an 8-mile run.

Officials warned communities to be ready to get out safely and said the priority was for there to be no loss of life.

AUG. 30, 12:45 P.M. The California Highway Patrol reports SR-89 southbound is closed at Emerald Bay and McKinney/Rubicon.

KOLO’s Ben Deach shared video from Highway 50 of the major traffic backup as residents and tourists try to evacuate.

AUG. 30, 11:15 A.M. Evacuation orders have been expanded to include Heavenly Ski Resort out to the Alpine County Line and the Nevada State line on the east.

Orders are also now in place for Stateline east of Ski Run on the lake side of Pioneer Trail and also both sides of Pioneer Trail between Larch and the Nevada State Line.

People are asked to evacuate eastbound on Highway 50 towards Nevada.

Evacuation Shelters:

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High Street in Truckee and the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

AUG. 30, 10:05 A.M. New evacuation orders are in place for parts of the Tahoe Basin due to the growing Caldor Fire including areas near Emerald Bay, Fallen Leaf, Pope Beach, and northwest of the South Lake Tahoe Airport.

The new evacuations include:

- Tahoe Keys

- Tahoe Island including Barton Hospital. All patients have been transferred to regional partner facilities. The Emergency Department has moved to Lake Tahoe Surgery Center behind the Round Hill/ Safeway Shopping Center (212 Elks Point Rd #201, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448). Emergency services are available for patients 24/7 at this location. Barton Urgent Care at Stateline Medical Center (155 Highway 50, Stateline NV 89449) remains open from 8am-5pm with limited services.

- All residences off of Lakeview west of Highway 50 north of Blue Lakes Road and east of Tahoe Keys Neighborhood

- All residences on both sides of Highway 50 for streets connected to O’Malley, Lodi, Silver Dollar and Rubicon Trail

- Residences between Al Tahoe on the east side of Johnson Blvd. to include the streets of Treehaven and Fremont and extending to the east in to all residences west of Ski Run and east of Pioneer Trail.

Other areas under evacuation include Christmas Valley to Echo Summit, Highway 89 over Luther Pass between US 50 and Highway 88 in Alpine County, the upper Apache area south of Elks Club Drive, and Highway 88 between Picketts Junction and Kirkwood.

See the areas under evacuation orders and warnings here.

Caldor Fire Evacuation Map (El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

Evacuation routes for areas of Fallen Leaf and Tahoma, go north on Highway 89 toward Truckee.

For all other areas, evacuate eastbound on Highway 50 toward Nevada.

AUG. 29, 5:30 P.M. The Caldor Fire exploded on Sunday, prompting more evacuations orders in El Dorado County and into Alpine County, including the Kirkwood Ski Resort.

“Today has been a rough day. There’s no bones about it,” said Jeff Marsolais, forest supervisor for the El Dorado National Forest “We thought we could make a stop. . . Today it just let loose.”

The fire had been advancing only about a half-mile a day, Erich Schwab, operations section chief, said during a community briefing on the fire. “This has already moved 2.5 miles on us today with no sign of slowing down,” Schwab said.

People who need to evacuate need to use U.S. 50 or California 89. U.S. 50 remains closed from Pollock Pines to the Meyers area, according to CalTrans.

The fire burned into the Strawberry area Saturday night and fire crews just tried to keep it away from structures, Schwab said.

“We’re not actively trying to engage the fire right now,” Schwab said. “We’re just doing structure protection.”

Unified Incident Commander Dustin Martin said more resources are on the way.

“We have one heck of a firefight going on today and we will for the next couple of days,” Martin said.

A Red Cross Shelter is open for those evacuating at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

AUG 29 4:55 P.M. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced additional evacuations for the Caldor Fire:

• Christmas Valley from Highway 89 West to Echo Summit

• California 89 due west to Watershed Ridge/Echo Summit and South to the Amador/El Dorado County line.

• The area from Luther Pass Road, north along the El Dorado/Alpine County line to Armstrong Pass. West from Armstrong Pass to Upper Apache at Meyers. West on Upper Apache to U.S. 50. West on U.S. 50 to Calfironia 89. South on California 89 to the El Dorado/Alpine County line. This includes all homes on both sides of California 89.

• The area from Upper Apache at Meyers, north along U.S. 50, to Elks Club Drive. East on Elks Club Drive to Pioneer Trail, extending due south to Upper Apache at Meyers.(This includes all homes off of Oneidas, Mandan, Apache, Ottawa and Player).

• The area North on U.S. 50 from California 89 to Saw Mill Road. West on Saw Mill Road to Angora Ridge, extending to the Echo Summit.

In Alpine County:

• California 89 South from Luther Pass Road to Pickets Junction (California 88)

• West on Highway 88 to Kirkwood

Caldor Fire evacuation map: Yellow is evacuation warning, red is mandatory evacuation (U.S. Forest Service)

AUG. 29 8:30 A.M. The Caldor fire has now grown to 156,515 acres with containment holding at 19%.

The CalFire morning briefing reports that fire activity was limited overnight due an inversion layer. The steep terrain, ash pits and fire weakened trees are a continual threat for fire crews.

AUG. 28 9:15 A.M. The Caldor Fire grew to 149,684 acres and remains 19 percent contained.

An inversion layer overnight reduced the spread of the fire and of fires caused by floating embers. It also reduced visibility.

Fire activity increased on the western side of the fire due to down-canyon winds and low humidity.

Backfires strengthened the eastern flank of the Caldor Fire.

The terrain continues to be challenging for fire crews throughout the fire. Damage inspection teams continue to inspect properties and infrastructure throughout the area

AUG. 27 8 P.M. The Caldor Fire has grown to 145,463 acres and is 19 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

There have been 469 homes destroyed, 11 commercial properties destroyed and 130 minor structures like sheds and garages destroyed.

The fire was most active Friday in the northeast perimeter along U.S. 50 and around Sierra Springs on the western side.

Low humidity and up-canyon winds increased fires caused by floating embers in the north, northeastern and eastern area of the fire.

Firefighters still face challenges from critically dry vegetation and from steep, rugged terrain.

Smoke stayed near the ground most of the day, limiting help from aircraft.

AUG. 27, 1:45 P.M. The City of South Lake Tahoe is reminding residents to be ready in case of any evacuations due to the Caldor Fire and tourists are being asked to postpone any travel plans to the area.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority on Thursday discouraged travel to the lake while crews continue to fight the fire which has burned nearly 144,00 acres in El Dorado County.

Currently, the City of South Lake Tahoe remains outside the evacuation warning and order areas, but city leaders have set up a daily community information booth to inform residents of an evacuation plan should it be necessary. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bijou Safeway.

Here are additional resources:

www.edcgov.us – El Dorado County’s website, with resources on the incident and the updated evacuation area map

www.ready.edso.org – CodeRed sign up page

https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/ - CalFire’s Incident page

AUG. 27, 11 A.M. The Caldor Fire continues to send smoke into the Reno-Sparks area. The fire grew overnight to 143,951 acres. It remains 12 percent contained.

Air quality in Reno Friday morning was in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range. Carson City’s air quality, though, was in the ‘Unhealthy’ range.

The air quality is also being impacted by the Dixie Fire.

AUG. 26, 8 P.M. The Caldor Fire is now 139,410 acres and remains 12 percent contained.

During a community meeting Thursday the public was told there were no new structures burned on Thursday and that for the most part, the fire was holding along U.S. 50.

The eastern point of the fire had a problem with floating embers starting fires behind the fire lines, but crews were vigorously attacking that. The fire’s main growth now is on the northeast side along U.S. 50 near the community of Strawberry.

Winds eased early in the afternoon, allowing humidity to increase. Crews are burning vegetation to strengthen containment lines.

There are 3,078 personnel on the fire.

AUG. 26, 2:30 P.M. A local emergency proclamation has been issued for the City of South Lake Tahoe in response to the Caldor Fire.

The proclamation will help leverage federal and state resources and is recognized by government agencies who will then be able to direct disaster relief funds and other key personnel resources to the area.

In a press release Thursday, the City of South Lake Tahoe said that the declaration provides for greater flexibility, while still protecting public safety priorities and the taxpayers’ interests.

It is important to note that the city remains outside the evacuation warning and order areas and the emergency proclamation does not indicate any change to evacuation status.

AUG. 26, 11:30 A.M. Cal Fire has issued an Evacuation Order that extends from Twin Bridges to Echo Summit in El Dorado County.

A Red Cross Shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Douglas County Community Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Containment on the Caldor Fire remained at 12 percent Thursday morning, with the fire area growing overnight to 136,643 acres.

See updated evacuation orders and warnings below:

#CaldorFire updated Evacuation Orders and Warnings for El Dorado and Alpine counties. pic.twitter.com/NjdeL1Ozgu — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 26, 2021

AUG. 25, 8:15 P.M. The Caldor Fire has grown to 126,566 acres and is 12 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

It has destroyed 465 single homes and 11 commercial properties.

Full containment is expected on Sept. 8.

On Wednesday, the northeast section of the fire continued to grow along U.S. 50 and Twin Bridges because of up-canyon winds and spot fires caused by floating embers.

“Critical fuel conditions, steep and rugged terrain still present a challenge for firefighters,” the update said. “Overall, the fire experienced slight growth throughout the day while firefighters worked to strengthen containment and control lines. Firefighters will experience overnight cooler temperatures, and a slight increase in relative humidity, which will aid in firefighting efforts. Additionally, the incident continues to receive more resources that will assist in mitigation.”

There are 2,897 personnel assigned to the fire.

AUG. 25, 9:45 A.M. The Caldor Fire has burned 126,182 acres since it started on August 14.

Containment remains at 11 percent.

AUG. 24, 11:30 P.M. A community meeting was held Tuesday night to update residents about progress on the Caldor Fire. Representatives with CALFIRE and U.S. Forest Service say the flames continue to spread rapidly in tough terrain.

Containment is up to 11 percent and the fire has grown to 122,980 acres.

This fire is now the top priority in the country as far as new resources. There are currently 2,531 firefighters assigned to the Caldor Fire.

AUG. 24, 11:45 A.M. The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District will host a booth Tuesday to provide information to residents in Lake Tahoe about the Caldor Fire.

It’s happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roundhill Safeway at 212 Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove.

There are no evacuations currently in the Tahoe Basin, but first responders want the community to be prepared.

Local info signs available to provide the public with fire information. No repeat no evacuations in the Tahoe Basin. We always want you to be ready! Learn what to do “Ready Set Go” pic.twitter.com/e5kCIcLO8L — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) August 24, 2021

AUG. 24, 8:30 A.M. The Caldor fire grew overnight to 117,704 acres.

Fire officials reported moderate fire activity overnight with an increase in humidity.

Containment on the fire remains at 9 percent.

AUG. 23, 9 P.M. As of Monday evening, the Caldor Fire has grown to 114,166 acres and is 9 percent contained.

AUG. 23, 2:45 P.M. The Caldor Fire is now 5 percent contained after burning 104,309 acres.

The fire grew on the Northeast portion due to wind and spotting up to half-mile. Fire-damaged timber continues to roll beyond containment lines and is igniting dry fuels, fire officials reported.

Due to extreme fire conditions, a temporary closure of nine National Forests is in effect through September 6. The closure order can be found here.

AUG. 22, 10:15 A.M. The Caldor Fire in California’s El Dorado County has grown to 98,149 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire grew 18,689 acres from Friday night to Saturday night.

There are 328 structures destroyed and 13,114 threatened.

The fire remains south of U.S. 50, which is closed from Pollock Pines to Meyers.

Fire crews reported fire activity was moderate overnight as winds from the southwest decreased and there was a moderate increase in relative humidity. Spot fires continue to be a problem. Fuel on the ground makes ignition of new fires easy.

Caldor Fire Map Aug. 22 (U.S. Forest Service)

AUG. 21, 10 A.M. The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County has grown to 82,444 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire has destroyed 245 structures and damaged 13 more. El Dorado County has put up a map showing structures that are known to have been destroyed and damaged, mostly in the Grizzly Flats area.

Caldor Fire information page.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported the fire remained active all night. Embers floated from the fire area and started fires outside fire lines.

Winds shifted and are now pushing the fire to the north and northeast. Relative humidity increased, allowing crews to set backfires to check future fire growth.

The vegetation in the area is historically dry, allowing the fire to spread.

U.S. 50 remains closed from Pollock Pines to Meyers.

AUG. 20, 7:50 P.M. The Caldor Fire has reached 75,845 acres with no containment.

So far, 164 structures have been destroyed and eight have been damaged.

The vegetation is dry and embers are easily starting fires outside the fire boundaries.

There are 1,558 personnel on the fire.

AUG. 20, 5:25 P.M. U.S. 50 is closed from Pollock Pines to Meyers due to the Caldor Fire, the California Department of Transportation reports.

AUG. 20, 8:20 A.M. The Caldor Fire is now reported at 73,415 acres with no containment.

CalFire reports that the fire was active overnight with short range spotting. The flames are still spreading in steep drainages with fire weakened timber.

Fire managers also report their crews are well supplied with food, water and supplies, so they do not need public donations. They recommend that if you would like to help, you should donate to the Red Cross and El Dorado Community Foundation to assist the people who have been evacuated and who may have lost their homes.

AUG. 19, 8 P.M. The Caldor Fire has grown to 68,630 acres and has no containment, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

So far 104 structures have been destroyed and 6,905 structures are threatened.

A strong inversion calmed the fire early in the day but it became more active after 3 p.m.

The amount of moisture in fuel are at historic lows. The living plants are dried at a level not normally seen until late September. It is easy for embers to set soot fires in these fuels.

AUGUST 19, 12:30 P.M. An emergency forest closure of all National Forest System lands, roads, and trails within the Eldorado National Forest remained in place Thursday as the Caldor Fire continued to grow overnight.

Fire officials said growth was slow, however, due to increased humidity.

The fire burning near Little Mountain, south of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County has scorched 65,474 acres with no containment.

For more information on resources available, click here.

AUGUST 18, 1 P.M. The Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County grew even larger overnight and exploded to nearly 54,000 acres with no containment.

Fire crews again are dealing with a red flag warning in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday with winds switching to the northeast. These winds, combined with low humidity and extremely dry fuels, lead to critical fire weather conditions.

The fire prompted multiple evacuations Tuesday due to the fast-moving fire. Some structures were damaged or destroyed. Structure assessment teams will be evaluating these areas as soon as it is safe for them to do so.

Officials urged residents nearby to register for Code Red Alerts through the local County Sheriff’s Office:

El Dorado County Code Red: https://ready.edso.org/

Amador County Code Red: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/enUS/BFF76B488C09

AUGUST 17: The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County has burned 6,500 acres and is zero percent contained.

The fire broke out August 14, 2021 just before 7 p.m. about two miles East of Omo Ranch, and four miles South of the community of Grizzly Flats.

Crews confirm structures have been lost, though the exact number has not been determined. More than 2,000 other structures remain threatened.

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas south of Grizzly Flats. Crews are warning the fire is threatening multiple communities.

An evacuation center has been established at Diamond Springs Fire Hall at 3734 China Garden Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619.

Fire officials encourage residents and visitors to sign up for Code Red alerts. You can sign up here.

