Assault case against former Colorado police officer advances

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - A judge has ruled that a former Colorado police officer involved in the rough arrest of an elderly woman with dementia should stand trial for assault.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge decided Monday there is probable cause for the charge against former Loveland police officer Austin Hopp. He arrested then-73-year-old Karen Garner in June 2020 after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items.

Hopp’s body camera footage shows him catching up to the woman as she walked through a field. A lawsuit claims Gardner’s shoulder was dislocated after Hopp shoved her to the ground.

