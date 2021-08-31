75 percent of eligible Coloradans have now gotten 1 vaccine dose

DENVER (KKTV) - In the marathon that is COVID-19, Colorado has reached the 20-mile mark!

Seventy-five percent of eligible Coloradans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, a major milepost in the race against the virus.

“This is a pivotal moment for our community as Coloradans continue to make progress in the fight against COVID-19 and dangerous and contagious variants like the delta. More and more people are getting off the sidelines and protecting themselves,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

More than 67 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department website.

But as anyone familiar with a marathon knows, at 20 miles, the run isn’t over and there might be a few tough hills left to climb. While cases in the state are well below the winter peak, they’re on the rise again thanks to the delta variant, the most contagious strain of the virus seen yet. As seen in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment chart below, cases dropped after vaccines became widespread, but began going in the wrong direction as delta became the most prevalent virus strain. Colorado’s current vaccine level isn’t enough to stop the trend. But if more eligible citizens get vaccinated, that could reverse it.

“We know that vaccines are extremely effective at protecting us from severe COVID-19, hospitalization, or death. With the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, now’s the time to make sure you’re protected so we can stop the spread of this virus,” said CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France.

Earlier in the month, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy showed how hospitalizations will continue to rise if Colorado’s vaccination rate remains on a plateau, versus the curve flattening if more citizens become vaccinated.

“We are definitely moving in the right direction when it comes to vaccines, we aren’t going to let up until every Coloradan who may want a vaccine gets one. Now is the time. Vaccines are free, and no insurance, ID, or appointment are required to get vaccinated,” said CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan.

Help push Colorado over the finish line and get COVID-19 behind us! Get your first or second dose today. Click here for a location near you, and click this link for a Comeback Cash gift card!

