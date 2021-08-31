21 years have passed since the murder of 26-year-old Monique LaSuer in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 21 years have passed since the body of 26-year-old Monique LaSuer was discovered in Colorado Springs.

LaSuer was found dead inside the Best Western Palmer House where she worked on Aug. 30, 2000. Investigators believe LaSuer died of strangulation and also had blunt-force trauma. According to police, LaSuer had reported for her normal shift at 11 that night before she was scheduled to work the front desk along until 7 in the morning.

“Despite numerous interviews and a significant amount of forensic evidence gathered, Monique LaSuer’s homicide remains unsolved,” Police wrote on social media on Monday. “Cold Case detectives are still hard at work, but we need your help. If you were a witness or have any information that could help us find answers, please call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000.”

The Best Western Palmer House was located at 3010 N. Chestnut Street near Fillmore and I-25.

Click here for the Cold Case detail from the CBI.

