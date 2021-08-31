3-acre grass fire south of Air Force Academy now contained
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have a small grass fire contained after it sparked in a northwest Springs neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters reported the blaze just after 1 p.m. near Cedar Valley Lane and West Woodmen Road in the Peregrine neighborhood south of the Air Force Academy. Crews initially estimated the fire at 1 acre but now say it burned about 3 acres.
No structures were damaged, but the fire did get close to at least one home.
It’s unknown what started the fire.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.