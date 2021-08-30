Advertisement

Woman plays dead after a moose attacked her in Colorado

A woman from Boulder was injured on Sunday morning while walking in the dark on the Little...
A woman from Boulder was injured on Sunday morning while walking in the dark on the Little Vasquez Road (USFS Road 156) just west of Winter Park.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINTER PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman played dead after a moose attacked her early Sunday morning.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared details on the animal attack Monday afternoon. According to the wildlife agency, the woman from Boulder was going on a walk by herself between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Little Vasquez Road, just west of Winter Park when she was attacked by the aggressive moose.

The woman explained the moosed knocked her down twice and after the second attack, she played dead. The moose left and the woman was able to hike out on her own. She was treated for injuries to her back, leg and wrist.

“She was walking in good moose habitat without a light in the dark, so we suspect she walked right into the moose,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Trails next to water often make for a great hiking experience, but they’re also often near great moose habitat. Hikers should choose routes with good visibility and be extra cautious when walking in close proximity to willows and thick habitat.”

A video from CPW details how the public can be safe and responsible around wildlife:

