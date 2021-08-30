WATCH LIVE: CSFD Fire Station 23 groundbreaking at about 3:30 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for the newest fire station in Colorado Springs on Monday.

Fire Station 23 will be located just to the north of the Fire Department Headquarters, which is at 375 Printers Parkway. Station 23 will be both a fire station and a radio shop for the City of Colorado Springs.

The estimated cost for the project is about $5 million and should be completely by July of 2022.

