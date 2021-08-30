Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: CSFD Fire Station 23 groundbreaking at about 3:30 p.m.

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for the newest fire station in Colorado Springs on Monday.

You can watch live coverage from the 11 Breaking News Center in this article starting at about 3:30 p.m.

Fire Station 23 will be located just to the north of the Fire Department Headquarters, which is at 375 Printers Parkway. Station 23 will be both a fire station and a radio shop for the City of Colorado Springs.

The estimated cost for the project is about $5 million and should be completely by July of 2022.

