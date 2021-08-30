Voice of the Consumer: Free retirement series to prepare El Paso County residents for next life stage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the next decade, one in every five Americans will be retirement age, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It also said by 2030, all Baby Boomers will be older than 65.

In El Paso County state experts estimate roughly 31,000 Coloradans will reach retirement age over the next 10 years. To help the growing population prepare for this next step in life, the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free retirement series. The weekly series will focus on five topics: Medicare 101, Retire By Design, Estate Planning, Social Security 101, and Meaning and Purpose in Retirement.

“Attending these courses and just understanding what you want your life to look like in retirement is so key just to getting that plan together and really putting it into practice,” said Bree Shellito, Ent Credit Union’s senior manager of community impact. Ent has partnered with the Area Agency on Aging to put on the retirement series for the past several years.

This year, for the first time ever, the free series will be fully virtual and available to Coloradans across the state.

“In past years, we’ve offered that locally here in Colorado Springs, but just because we know the need is so great across all of Colorado, we’ve expanded that out and made sure that the resources are also available regardless of where they live in Colorado,” Shellito said.

Even though this is a series about retirement, the Area Agency on Aging said the sessions are open to people of all ages.

“The younger adults whose parents may be graduating into this, that would be very important because sometimes the older adults may get into a situation where they need the assistance of their family, of their children, and it’s really important for them to understand some of the bureaucracies,” said Pamela Haugard, a counselor and case manager with the Area Agency on Aging.

Haugard said the classes would also benefit caretakers and anyone who works with older adults.

The first session in the retirement series starts Monday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m. The topic is Medicare 101. There will be no class the following week because of Labor Day. After that, classes will happen each Monday afternoon through Oct. 4. You can attend all the sessions or choose which topics interest you most. To read a full description of all the classes and to sign up, visit www.ppacg.org/events.

If you’re not able to attend the classes, Shellito said most of the sessions are recorded, so you can watch links online when it’s convenient for you. Search “PPACG” on YouTube, and look for the “2021 Ent Retirement Series” videos.

The Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging’s mission is to assist older adults by providing programs that promote independence, well-being and quality of life. You can learn more at www.ppacg.org/aging/ or by calling (719) 471-2096.

“It’s all a matter of investing in your life and trying to improve your quality of life,” Haugard said.

